Ministry: Gaza death toll nears 25,000

At least 165 Palestinians have been killed and 280 injured in the last 24 hours, and people are still trapped under rubble as Israeli forces continue their assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 165 martyrs and 280 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry added.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement read.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 24,927, with 62,388 others injured, the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

According to the UN, around 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.