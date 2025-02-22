Hamas frees six Israeli captives in Gaza as part of ceasefire accord

The first two captives, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu, were handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah in southern Gaza on Saturday after they were led onto a stage by armed Hamas fighters.

Three more captives – Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert and Omer Shem Tov – were later released to Red Cross officials in Nuseirat in central Gazain a separate ceremony.

Hisham al-Sayed, was the last captive to be handed over to the Red Cross on Saturday. The 37-year-old Bedouin Israeli was taken captive when he entered Gaza in April 2015.

The six are the last from a group of 33 to be freed in the first stage of the ceasefire, which took effect on January 19.

Later on Saturday, Israel is expected to release 602 Palestinians held in its jails. It includes 445 people detained by Israeli soldiers during its war on Gaza as well as dozens serving lengthy or life terms, according to Hamas.

The fragile ceasefire had been threatened with derailment by the misidentification of a body released on Thursday as that of Shiri Bibas, who was taken captive with her two young sons and husband in the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel.