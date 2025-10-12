Media WireMiddle East

Hamas says ready to fight if Gaza war resumes

By IFP Media Wire
Hamas

Hamas is ready to fight back if United States President Donald Trump’s peace accord unravels and hostilities with Israel resume in the Gaza Strip, a senior official told AFP on Saturday.

“We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed,” political bureau member Hossam Badran told AFP.

He also said that negotiations over phase two of the peace plan will be complex and difficult.

“The second phase of the Trump plan, as it is clear from the points themselves, contains many complexities and difficulties.”

Badran also added that the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt.

“The matter of the official signing — we will not be involved,” he said, adding that Hamas “acted principally through… Qatari and Egyptian mediators” during ceasefire talks in Egypt.

Commenting on the proposal for Hamas members to leave the Gaza Strip under the plan, Badran stated it is “absurd.”

“Talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they’re Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense,” he continued.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks