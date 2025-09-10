Hamas says its leadership survived Israel’s assassination bid in Qatar

In its first official statement on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian group said Israel’s attack was intended to derail prisoner exchange talks and ceasefire negotiations to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 64,000 people.

“This once again reveals the criminal nature of the occupation and its desire to undermine any chances of reaching an agreement,” Hamas added.

The Palestinian group described the attack as “a heinous crime, a blatant aggression, and a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws”.

The group confirmed that at least six people, including the son and one of the aides of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, were killed in the attack that has drawn global condemnation. The Qatari Ministry of Interior announced that a security officer was among those killed.

Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has condemned Israel’s “reckless criminal attack” in the capital Doha in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

The attack is “a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and security…,” Sheikh Tamim stressed in a statement on Tuesday.

Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called attack “state terrorism”.

Sheikh Mohammed made it clear that the Israeli strikes “must not be overlooked”, adding that Qatar is mobilising all tools to respond to the attack beyond statements and condemnations, including by forming a legal team to hold Israel accountable.

The Qatari prime minister suggested that countries across the Middle East must come together to rein in Israel.

“Today, we have reached a turning point for there to be a response from the entire region against such barbaric conduct,” he said.