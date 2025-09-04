Hamas says agrees to formation of ‘independent administration of technocrats’ to run Gaza Strip

“Hamas is still awaiting Israel’s response to the proposal put forward by mediators on Aug. 18, which was accepted by the group,” it said in a statement.

It reiterated that it is ready to reach a comprehensive agreement “that would see the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, ending the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of all occupation forces, opening the crossings to allow the entry of all necessary supplies into the Strip, and beginning the reconstruction process.”

The group affirmed its “approval for the formation of an independent national administration of technocrats to manage all affairs of the Gaza Strip and immediately assume responsibilities in all sectors.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ statement, calling it “spin.”

“The war can end immediately under the conditions set by the Cabinet: the release of all hostages, dismantling of Hamas’ weapons, demilitarization of Gaza, Israeli security control in Gaza, and establishment of an alternative civilian government that does not educate for terrorism, does not dispatch terrorism, and does not threaten Israel,” announced Netanyahu’s office.

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 20 alive, while more than 10,800 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, where they suffer from torture, starvation and medical neglect, with many killed as a result, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

About two weeks ago, Hamas announced its acceptance of a proposal by mediators for a prisoner swap and a 60-day ceasefire, but Israel had refrained from stating its position.

On Aug. 20, Netanyahu instead stated he had ordered the acceleration of plans to reoccupy Gaza City, despite international warnings that it could result in the enclave’s total destruction, greater suffering for Palestinians and mass displacement.

Israel has killed more than 63,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.