Hamas representative in Tehran rejects disarmament, demands guarantees before talks

Qaddoumi stressed that serious negotiations cannot begin without guarantees from the US and from Arab and Islamic countries that have engaged with Washington.

He said that a halt to fighting must include the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the reopening of crossings for humanitarian aid, and a clear plan for reconstruction.

He added that prisoner exchanges and other details remain on the negotiating table and will be discussed by the delegation currently in Cairo.

On the question of who should manage Gaza after the war, Qaddoumi rejected foreign administration.

He endorsed a technocratic Palestinian committee for short-term reconstruction only if the committee is Palestinian-led and includes representatives of Hamas and other local political groups.

He added that there is no place for figures such as former UK prime minister Tony Blair or other foreign appointees in Gaza’s governance.

Qaddoumi underlined that responsibility now rests with the US and the regional states that met with Washington to press the Zionist regime to implement any agreement. Without credible external guarantees, he warned, Hamas cannot move toward binding negotiations.