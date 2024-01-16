Tuesday, January 16, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Hamas popularity boosted in Gaza and West Bank: Poll

By IFP Media Wire
Hamas Group

The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research says the Israeli war against Hamas has increased support for the Palestinian group in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Support for Hamas in the West Bank increased considerably by more than three times to 44 percent but increased slightly in the Gaza Strip to 42 percent. Support for Fatah [a secular political party that dominates the government of the Palestinian Authority] dropped considerably to 17 percent only (16 in the West Bank and 18 in the Gaza Strip),” according to the findings.

It also added the war has also led to a significant decline in support for the Palestinian Authority.

The poll also found that the war has also led to a significant rise in support for armed struggle in the occupied West Bank.

In mid-December, a wartime opinion poll among Palestinians showed a rise in support for Hamas, which appears to have ticked up even in the Israeli-bombarded Gaza Strip.

The survey also shows an overwhelming rejection of Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% saying he must resign.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,800 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks