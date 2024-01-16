Hamas popularity boosted in Gaza and West Bank: Poll

“Support for Hamas in the West Bank increased considerably by more than three times to 44 percent but increased slightly in the Gaza Strip to 42 percent. Support for Fatah [a secular political party that dominates the government of the Palestinian Authority] dropped considerably to 17 percent only (16 in the West Bank and 18 in the Gaza Strip),” according to the findings.

It also added the war has also led to a significant decline in support for the Palestinian Authority.

The poll also found that the war has also led to a significant rise in support for armed struggle in the occupied West Bank.

In mid-December, a wartime opinion poll among Palestinians showed a rise in support for Hamas, which appears to have ticked up even in the Israeli-bombarded Gaza Strip.

The survey also shows an overwhelming rejection of Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% saying he must resign.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,800 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.