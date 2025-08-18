Hamas needs to be ‘confronted and destroyed’ for Gaza hostage release: Trump

“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be,” he added.

Trump cited his previous diplomatic record, claiming he “negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America).” He also asserted he “ended 6 wars, in just 6 months” and “OBLITERATED Iran’s Nuclear facilities.”

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.