Hamas meet Egypt’s spy chief, says Israel’s attacks on Gaza threaten ceasefire deal

In a statement on Sunday, the group announced it reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in its meeting with Hassan Rashad, but accused Israel of “continued violations” that it said threatened to “undermine the deal”.

Hamas, whose delegation included its exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, called for a “clear and defined mechanism” under the supervision of mediators to document and halt any breaches of the deal.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been mediating between Hamas and Israel, securing the ceasefire that came into effect last month.

The Palestinian group noted it also discussed with Egypt ways to urgently resolve the issue of Hamas fighters holed up in tunnel networks in Rafah in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza.

It added communication with the fighters has been severed.

The meeting came a day after Israeli forces launched a wave of air attacks across Gaza, destroying homes, makeshift shelters and a car, killing at least 24 Palestinians, including children.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, Israel has violated the ceasefire at least 497 times since it came into effect on October 10.

Some 342 civilians have been killed in the attacks, with children, women and the elderly accounting for the majority of the victims, it said.