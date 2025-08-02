Hamas links truce negotiations to aiding Gaza as Israel abandons ‘partial deals’

In a statement, the Palestinian movement said it was ready to “immediately re-engage in negotiations once aid reaches those in need and the humanitarian crisis and famine in Gaza are brought to an end.”

It added that continuing talks under current conditions would be “meaningless and futile” while Israel maintains what it described as a policy of starvation against Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

Since March, Israel has imposed a near-total blockade on aid and goods entering Gaza. Health officials say the policy has led to a growing number of deaths from malnutrition, with at least 159 people – including 90 children – now reported to have died from starvation-related causes.

Earlier this week, a leading UN-backed global hunger monitoring body warned that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza.

“The starvation war waged by the Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip has reached an unbearable level and has become the greatest threat to the lives of more than two million Palestinians,” Hamas announced in its statement.

Khalil al-Hayya, the Qatar-based Hamas political bureau member overseeing Gaza affairs, said over the weekend that there was no longer any justification for continuing negotiations with Israel “while the genocide against Gaza continues and civilians are deprived of basic needs”.

Last week, the United States and Israel unexpectedly withdrew from ceasefire talks with Hamas, despite what mediators described as significant progress toward an agreement.

According to the Times of Israel, both an Arab diplomat and a source involved in the mediation said that Hamas negotiators in Doha had made it clear they would not return to the negotiating table unless the starvation crisis in Gaza was resolved.

The outlet also reported rising tensions between Hamas and the main Arab mediators – Qatar and Egypt – especially after they signed on to a joint declaration calling on Hamas to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza.

In his recent recorded speech, Hayya addressed Egypt and Jordan directly, urging both governments and their people to mobilise to lift the siege on Gaza – comments that reportedly sparked irritation in both Cairo and Amman.

In Israel, a senior official speaking at a media briefing stated that “there will be no more partial deals”, signalling a shift in Tel Aviv’s negotiating stance.

Echoing this position, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told a far-right conference that the complete disarmament and exile of Hamas, along with the return of all captives, is the “only acceptable deal”.

These latest remarks suggest that Israel has abandoned the previously discussed phased ceasefire framework and is now working with the United States to pursue a comprehensive agreement.

According to several officials in recent months, Israel is expected to demand the expulsion of senior Hamas military leaders from Gaza, the disarmament of the group and guarantees that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will be allowed to govern the territory under any future deal.

Hamas, however, has repeatedly rejected any proposal involving its disarmament.

Last week, Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, warned that the group would not return to partial agreements if the latest round of talks – which now appears to have collapsed – failed to produce a deal.

Hamas has consistently pushed for a comprehensive agreement since the war began, proposing the release of all captives in exchange for a complete end to the war.

Since the war began in October 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, including at least 18,500 children.

The military offensive has devastated the enclave, with the vast majority of residential buildings, hospitals, schools and mosques either damaged or completely destroyed. Nearly the entire population has been displaced.