Hamas leader says fighters smashing Israeli army, will not surrender

In a public message on Monday, Yahya Sinwar said that members of the Hamas military wing, known as al-Qassam Brigades, were engaged in a “fierce” fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza and were “smashing” the regime’s occupation army.

“Al-Qassam Brigades are fighting a fierce and unprecedented battle against the Israeli occupation forces,” Sinwar added.

Stressing that the brigades are “smashing the Israeli army and will continue to do so,” the Hamas leader stated they “will not submit to the conditions of the occupation.”

Sinwar outlined the military wing’s achievements after two-and-a-half months of Israeli aggression on Gaza, saying 5,000 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed and wounded since the ground operations began in late October.

The Hamas leader underlined that one-third of Israeli forces, around 1,660, were killed, while the rest had been permanently disabled or seriously wounded.

“Palestinian fighters, who are using … snipers, anti-tank missiles and explosive devices, have completely destroyed or partially damaged at least 750 Israeli armored vehicles, including tanks,” Sinwar underscored.

Sinwar’s remarks come amid reports of renewed talks between Gaza-based resistance groups and Israel over a ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli regime has recently proposed another temporary pause in fighting during which a group of Israelis could be released from Gaza in exchange for the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has stressed that no prisoner exchanges will take place unless an agreement is reached to permanently end the Israeli war and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of death and destruction in Palestine.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 20,674 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Another 54,536 individuals have been wounded while many bodies remain trapped under rubble.

Around 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced to southern Gaza, with tens of thousands crammed in UN schools or taking refuge in makeshift tents.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.