Hamas says Israel’s threats to kill group leaders reflect political, military crises

GazaTaher al-Nunu, the advisor to the head of Hamas’s political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, told Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network on Monday such “idle threats” would never intimidate Hamas.

“The threats to murder Hamas leaders are clearly indicative of the political and military quagmire that the Zionist occupation is facing” following the Gaza onslaught, he said.

Nunu added that the Israeli regime is hit hard by grave crises due to the heroic steadfastness and resilience of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli plans to kill top-brass Hamas members around the world are in “flagrant violation” of the allied countries’ sovereignty and will pose serious threats to the national security of those states, he said.

“The leaders of the usurping regime must be prosecuted and put on trial for such excessive level of arrogance and indiscretion,” Nunu added.

Israel’s top domestic security official Ronen Bar has stated Israel is determined to eliminate Hamas all around the world even if it takes years, according to a recording aired by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan on Sunday.

“The cabinet set us a goal. In the words of the street, it is to eliminate Hamas. And we are determined to do it. This is our Munich. Everywhere: in Gaza, Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Qatar, everywhere,” Shin Bet chief said.

Bar is the director of the Israeli Security Agency, also known as Shin Bet which is Israel’s domestic security agency, tasked with combating terrorism.

Bar’s mention of Munich is a reference to Israel’s targeted assassination campaign against Black September operatives and organizers, following the Palestinian terrorist group’s deadly attacks against Israelis at the 1972 Olympics in the German city.

“It will take a few years, but we will be there to do it. The security responsibility is ours. Our duty is to provide both security and a sense of security,” he added.

“Unfortunately, on October 7 we were unable to do it. I think we are on the rise. We are not waiting. We are already drawing our lessons from the events.”

Israel has a long history of conducting assassination operations outside its borders in violation of international law, sovereignty of other countries, and human rights.

Israel’s minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant also threatened Hamas leaders back then, stating, “The struggle is worldwide.”

The Israeli aggression in Gaza has so far killed at least 15,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Another 41,500 people have been wounded as well.