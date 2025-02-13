Hamas says will release Israeli captives as planned under Gaza ceasefire accord

In a statement, the group said the move came after talks with mediators Egypt and Qatar who pledged to work to “remove obstacles and fill gaps.”

Hamas affirmed that it will continue to implement the Gaza agreement “according to what was signed, including exchanging prisoners according to the specified timetable.”

The Palestinian group announced Monday that it would delay the next hostage release in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire deal.

Local Palestinian authorities have listed a series of Israeli violations of the deal, including the shooting of civilians and denying access to relief materials, including tents and caravans for displaced civilians in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the following day to end the Gaza ceasefire agreement if Hamas failed to release captives by Saturday noon.

Hamas said a delegation led by group leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya held talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Our delegation focused during the meetings and communications on the necessity of adhering to implementing all terms of the agreement, especially with regard to securing housing for our people and urgently bringing in caravans, tents, heavy equipment, medical supplies, fuel, and the continued flow of relief and everything stipulated in the agreement.”

“The talks were characterized by a positive spirit, and the mediators Egypt and Qatar stressed the need to follow up on all of this to remove obstacles and fill gaps,” it added.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Sixteen Israelis and five Thai workers have so far been released by Hamas in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails under the first phase of the agreement.