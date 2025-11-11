Hamas: Israel has killed over 270 Palestinians since Gaza ceasefire

In a statement, the Palestinian group said it has “fully and faithfully” abided by the ceasefire deal despite repeated Israeli violations.

It added that it had handed over 20 Israeli captives alive and the remains of 24 others out of 28 under the deal “despite widespread destruction, lack of equipment, and the martyrdom of several resistance fighters.”

Hamas said 39 women, 107 children, and 9 elderly people were among 271 Palestinians killed by Israel since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10. It added that 622 other people were injured by Israeli fire, including 137 women and 221 children.

“This confirms the retaliatory and systematic nature of the (Israeli) occupation’s attacks,” the group announced.

According to Hamas, the Israeli army has also detained 35 Palestinians, including fishermen and civilians, with 29 still in detention.

“The Israeli army continues to demolish homes daily and systematically within Israeli-controlled areas in Gaza,” it added.

The group said Israel continues to close the Zikim crossing, a main entry route for aid from Jordan, and restricts the entry of essential goods and heavy machinery needed for rubble removal.

Hamas added the Israeli army also keeps the Rafah crossing with Egypt shut in both directions, despite pledges to reopen it under the ceasefire deal, worsening humanitarian conditions for Gaza’s population.

It urged mediators, and guarantors of the ceasefire deal to act to compel Israel to fully implement the agreement, ensure an immediate halt to killings, and withdraw troops along the agreed temporary line.

Phase one of the deal included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 69,000 people and injured more than 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.