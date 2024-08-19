Media WireMiddle East

Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for Tel Aviv explosion

By IFP Media Wire

The armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements claimed responsibility on Monday for a bomb blast in Tel Aviv that Israeli police and the Shin Bet intelligence agency described as "a terrorist attack".

A man who was carrying the bomb was killed and a passerby was injured in the incident late on Sunday, according to police at the scene.

In their statement the Brigades added that their “martyrdom operations” inside Israel would return to the forefront as long as the “occupation’s massacres and assassination policy continue” – an allusion to Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip and the July 31 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Israel’s military campaign has levelled wide swathes of the besieged enclave and killed at least 40,000 people, according to the enclave’s health authorities.

Sunday’s incident came about an hour after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to push for a ceasefire in Gaza to end the 10-month-old war.

There has been increased urgency to reach a ceasefire deal amid fears of an escalation across the wider region. Iran has threatened to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Haniyeh.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks