Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for Tel Aviv explosion

A man who was carrying the bomb was killed and a passerby was injured in the incident late on Sunday, according to police at the scene.

In their statement the Brigades added that their “martyrdom operations” inside Israel would return to the forefront as long as the “occupation’s massacres and assassination policy continue” – an allusion to Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip and the July 31 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Israel’s military campaign has levelled wide swathes of the besieged enclave and killed at least 40,000 people, according to the enclave’s health authorities.

Sunday’s incident came about an hour after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to push for a ceasefire in Gaza to end the 10-month-old war.

There has been increased urgency to reach a ceasefire deal amid fears of an escalation across the wider region. Iran has threatened to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Haniyeh.