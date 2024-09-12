Hamas says ready for immediate Gaza ceasefire based on US proposal

It reiterated its rejection of any “new conditions” added to the agreement in a statement that followed a meeting between its negotiating team, led by Khalil al-Hayya, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel in the Qatari capital of Doha.

In May, Biden said Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on maintaining a military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor, claiming it is a “lifeline” for Hamas to rearm.

The Corridor, a demilitarized area along Egypt’s border with Gaza, has been a sticking point in negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack in early last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.