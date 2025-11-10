Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive under ceasefire deal

An Israeli military statement said army forces received the body from Red Cross teams in southern Gaza.

The army confirmed that the remains belonged to soldier Hadar Goldin after identification at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

Hamas has announced that it would hand over the remains of Goldin, who was captured by Palestinian fighters in 2014 during the group’s war with Israel in Gaza.

Hamas has already released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 26 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10. Israel, however, claimed that one of the bodies received did not match any of its listed captives.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 69,000 people and injured more than 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.