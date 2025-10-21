Media WireMiddle East

Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive to Red Cross

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Hostages

Hamas handed over the remains of an Israeli hostage to the Red Cross on Monday evening under a ceasefire accord, the army has confirmed.

A military statement said the coffin has been transferred to the Red Cross and is on its way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas earlier announced that it would hand over the body of another Israeli captive under the ceasefire deal after it was recovered from under the rubble.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement which took effect between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 68,000 people and injured more than 170,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

 

