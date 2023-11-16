Thursday, November 16, 2023
Hamas denies “false” Reuters report regarding Haniyeh meeting with Iran Leader

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei and Haniyeh

A member of Hamas's political bureau said the news published by Reuters claiming that the Iranian supreme leader has announced that Iran will not enter into a war for Hamas is false and pure slander.

The member of Hamas added: “What is stated in the news published by the Reuters news agency about the meeting between the Ismail Haniyeh and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, consists of pure lies and slander. Instead of providing information, this news agency has started to publish baseless lies.”

He further stated: “Everyone is aware of the nature of the relationship between the Hamas movement and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as this country’s support for the Palestinian cause, nation, and its resistance, particularly the Hamas movement. They are also familiar with Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance in supporting the Palestinian resistance. Therefore, considering the necessity and nature of the relationship between the parties, it is impossible to believe such content.”

The Hamas member emphasized: “The meeting took place in continuation of the strong and distinctive relationship between Hamas and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

