Hamas frees dual US-Israeli national and soldier Edan Alexander

Hamas has released Edan Alexander, a dual United States-Israeli national and soldier, as the Palestinian group seeks to revive ceasefire negotiations and an end to Israel’s blockade of the besieged and bombarded Gaza Strip.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed on Monday evening that it had facilitated the soldier’s transfer. An image was released showing Alexander with Hamas members and a Red Cross official.

Hamas announced it had released Alexander as a goodwill gesture towards US President Donald Trump, who is visiting Arab Persian Gulf nations this week.

Fighting briefly stopped to allow for the handover after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would permit safe passage for the release.

“Edan Alexander, American hostage thought dead, to be released by Hamas. Great news!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“The government of Israel warmly welcomes soldier Sergeant Edan Alexander who has been returned from Hamas captivity,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office read.

“The government of Israel is committed to the return of all hostages and missing persons – both the living and the fallen,” the statement added.

Families of the captives have accused Netanyahu of putting his own political survival above that of the captives still held in Gaza.

Despite the release, Israel has made no commitment to a broader ceasefire.

The Israeli prime minister has faced widespread calls to end the Gaza war to secure the captives’ release but has stated he plans to expand Israel’s offensive.

Netanyahu and his hardline government remain committed to escalating the military campaign in Gaza.

Humanitarian organisations have warned that Gaza is on the verge of mass starvation. The IPC [Integrated Food Security Phase Classification] reported that half a million Palestinians face imminent famine.

