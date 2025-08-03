Hamas dismisses US claims it offered to disarm in exchange for ceasefire

On Saturday, Steve Witkoff met with families of Israeli captives held in Gaza in Tel Aviv, according to Haaretz.

Witkoff assured the families that the US would push for a single hostage deal.

In a recording of the meeting, Witkoff can be heard saying that “Hamas has said that they are prepared to be demilitarised” and that “multiple Arab governments are now demanding Hamas demilitarise”.

“We are very, very close to a solution to end this war,” he continued, adding, “We don’t believe that Hamas speaks for the people… we believe that they have very little political support.”

Hamas hit back at Witkoff’s comments, denying they had made any such proposal and stressed that they would not lay down arms unless an independent Palestinian state was established.

In a statement, the Palestinian movement announced its “armed resistance… cannot be relinquished except through the full restoration of our national rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital”.

Last week, the United States and Israel unexpectedly withdrew from ceasefire talks with Hamas, despite what mediators described as significant progress towards an agreement.

According to the Times of Israel, both an Arab diplomat and a source involved in the mediation noted that Hamas negotiators in Doha had made it clear they would not return to the negotiating table unless the starvation crisis in Gaza was resolved.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said it was ready to “immediately re-engage in negotiations once aid reaches those in need and the humanitarian crisis and famine in Gaza are brought to an end”, while Israeli sources indicated that the framework for a partial deal may be abandoned.

A senior official speaking at a media briefing stated that “there will be no more partial deals”, signalling a shift in Israel’s negotiating stance.

Echoing this position, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told a far-right conference that the complete disarmament and exile of Hamas, along with the return of all captives, is the “only acceptable deal”.

These latest remarks suggest that Israel has abandoned the previously discussed phased ceasefire framework and is now working with the United States to pursue a comprehensive agreement.