Hamas dismisses media reports about agreeing to disarm under international supervision

Media reports had claimed that Hamas had agreed to hand over its weapons to a Palestinian-Egyptian committee under international supervision.

“We categorically deny the fabricated allegations published by several media outlets about the course of the ceasefire negotiations and Hamas’ position on handing over weapons,” senior Hamas member Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

He called these media reports “baseless and aim to distort Hamas’ stance and mislead public opinion.”

Mardawi called on media outlets to verify information and rely on credible sources, urging journalists not to fall for what he called rumors or unverified claims.

Egypt is set to host delegations from Hamas and Israel on Monday to discuss the details of a prisoner swap deal under Trump’s Gaza plan.

In late September, US President Donald Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, disarmament of Hamas and rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle and talks for the next steps are due in Egypt.

The Israeli army has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.