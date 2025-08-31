Hamas confirms death of Mohammed Sinwar

Pictures released by the Palestinian group on Saturday showed him alongside other political and military leaders described as “martyrs of the military council”.

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7, 2023 attack on the occupied territories that sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

He reportedly led the Al-Qassam Brigades’ military council after the death of commander Mohammed Deif.

Israel announced it had identified Mohammed Sinwar’s body in June in a tunnel beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, central Gaza. The military added it had “eliminated” him on May 13.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the attack, 47 are still being held in Gaza, around 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 63,300 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza.