Hamas armed wing responds to Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades said, “With the highest expressions of pride and honour, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades announce to our struggling Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic nations, and the free people of the world, the martyrdom of the leader Ismail Abdul Salam Haniyeh, commander of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas. He was martyred following a cowardly Zionist assassination operation targeting his residence in Tehran.”

“In response to this Nazi crime”, the Hamas armed wing affirmed the following points:

Firstly, the leader and fighter “Abu al-Abd” ascended after a life filled with dedication, struggle, and sacrifices. Throughout his journey, he accompanied the various stages of the movement’s development and struggle, leaving clear contributions and marks at different points. He gave much to the Palestinian cause and played a significant role in strengthening the resistance, unifying the efforts of the nation, and directing the compass towards Jerusalem. His life culminated in martyrdom during the noblest battle, “Al-Aqsa Flood”, fought by our people and the free ones of our nation in defence of Al-Aqsa and the sanctities.

Secondly, the criminal assassination of the leader Haniyeh in the heart of the Iranian capital is a significant and dangerous event that shifts the battle to new dimensions and will have major repercussions across the entire region. The enemy miscalculated by expanding the scope of aggression, assassinating resistance leaders in various arenas, and violating the sovereignty of regional states. The criminal Netanyahu, blinded by delusions of grandeur, is driving the occupation entity toward the abyss, accelerating its collapse and permanent removal from Palestinian land.

Thirdly, this Zionist recklessness must end, and the rampant enemy must be curbed, with its meddling hand restrained to prevent further aggression. The continuous crimes of the enemy across various fronts sound an alarm for all nations and peoples of the region, compelling everyone to support and back the resistance in Palestine. This resistance serves as the front-line defence for the entire nation, which is why the enemy strives to crush and subdue it to focus on larger aggression against the nations and peoples of the region.

Fourthly, the blood of our leader Ismail Haniyeh, mingling today with the blood of Gaza’s children, women, youth, and elders, and with the blood of our people and fighters, underscores that the resistance and its leaders are at the heart of the battle alongside their people. This precious blood will not be shed in vain but will illuminate the path to liberation. The enemy will pay for its aggression with its own blood in Gaza, the West Bank, and within its borders, wherever our fighters reach by God’s will.

Haniyeh has been killed in Iran’s capital Tehran on . His death has been confirmed in separate statements by the Palestinian group that runs the Gaza Strip and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iran’s President massoued Pezeshkian vows to make Israel ‘regret cowardly action’, as Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says avenging Haniyeh’s killing is Tehran’s duty.