Nearly half of Hamas’ battalions in north, central Gaza rebuilt fighting power: Report

The research, covering the Palestinian group’s activity until July, finds that while Israel inflicted heavy damage on Hamas, “its units have managed to reconstitute and shift to guerrilla tactics in areas of Gaza declared ‘cleared’ by the Israeli military”, CNN journalist Allegra Goodwin posted on X.

Hamas is likely to continue regrouping and reorganising, as Israel lacks a long-term military plan and a ceasefire does not appear to be in sight, Goodwin added.

In late May, US intelligence sources told Politico only 30 to 35 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed after months of Israel’s military operations against the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip.

According to Politico, the majority of fighters who were members of the Palestinian movement prior to the October 7 attack are still alive.

In addition, around 65 percent of Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure remains intact, Politico’s sources stated, and thousands of new members are said to have been recruited to the group in recent months.

The report came as Washington has become increasingly concerned about the viability of Israel’s stated aim of destroying the Palestinian group.