Almost half of Gazans willing to leave enclave: Poll

The survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research was based on polling of people across the Gaza Strip and in the occupied West Bank between May 1-4, some six weeks after Israeli forces resumed operations in Gaza following the breakdown of a brief ceasefire.

The Center, a think tank based in Ramallah and funded by Western donors, said in the report that 49% of those surveyed declared that they would be willing to apply to Israel to help them emigrate via Israeli ports and airports, against 50% who said they would not be willing to do so.

Israeli officials have stated that Israel will help Gazans who wish to leave the enclave but it has made little headway persuading other countries to accept them.

Although Israel’s 19-month campaign has reduced most of Gaza to rubble and a blockade on aid since March has left the 2.3 million population increasingly short of food, many Palestinians believe that leaving would mean effectively surrendering their home to Israel.