Germany, France set condition for interaction with Syria’s new government

The joint position emerged from a telephone conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron following the weekend overthrow of longtime Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad by anti-government armed groups.

“Assad had caused terrible suffering to the Syrian people and great damage to his country,” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit quoted the leaders as saying in a statement following their discussion.

“Both agreed that they are ready to work with the new rulers on the basis of fundamental human rights and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities,” he stressed.

In their conversation, the two leaders emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Hebestreit noted.

“Both agreed to work together to strengthen the European Union’s engagement in Syria, including supporting an inclusive political process in Syria,” he said, adding the leaders would discuss the next steps in close coordination with partners in the region.

The EU has not yet established contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – a leading group in the downfall of the government in Syria, but one also on the bloc’s official list of terrorist groups – and will consider both its statements and actions before making any decisions, a spokesman stated on Monday.

Asked about the EU’s stance on engaging with HTS, Anouar El Anouni, European Commission spokesperson, highlighted that the group and its affiliates remain classified as terrorist entities by the EU.

“What I can say at this stage is that a lifting under the EU terrorist list is not planned currently. As HTS takes on greater responsibilities, we will need to assess not just their words, but also their actions,” he told a press briefing.

Al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after militant groups took control of Damascus early Sunday.