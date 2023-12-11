General strikes in East Jerusalem, West Bank, Lebanon in support of Gaza

In East Jerusalem, shops were shuttered and the streets and alleyways were deserted, as Palestinians stayed home.

In the occupied West Bank, public transport, schools, banks and shops have also been closed.

In Lebanon, government institutions and schools as well as places of higher education are closed, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Jordan has also come to a standstill as citizens observe the strike, with pictures from the capital of Amman showing rainy, empty streets and shops closed for the day.

Posters with the slogan “#strikeforgaza” have been plastered on walls calling for support of Gaza and solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza from October 7 through December 10, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, citing sources from the Hamas-controlled enclave. It said 70% of the fatalities were children, women, and the elderly.