Gaza’s death toll from Israeli attacks exceeds 42,000

At least 42,010 people have been killed and 97,720 wounded in Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the besieged enclave’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

At least 45 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 42,010, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that some 97,720 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 45 people and injured 130 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the tiny territory.

