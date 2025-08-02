Gazans ‘very hungry’: Trump

“It’s terrible, what’s occurring there. Yeah, it’s a terrible thing. People are very hungry,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“It’s a terrible situation.”

His comment came one day before Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee were scheduled to visit Gaza to inspect Israeli-run food distribution sites, according to the White House.

“They will be traveling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground,” stated White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt did not specify which “local Gazans” the officials would be meeting with ahead of the visit.

According to the UN, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed at aid distribution cites run by the Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since May.

The trip follows what Leavitt described as a “very productive” meeting between Witkoff, Huckabee and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in Israel.

“The special envoy and the ambassador will brief the president immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution in the region,” she said.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, preventing humanitarian aid convoys from entering the enclave despite growing international pressure.

At least 154 Palestinians have died from starvation since October 2023, including 89 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.