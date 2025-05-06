Gaza population to be moved in intensive Israeli military operation: Netanyahu

In a Hebrew-language video message on X, addressing the Security Cabinet-approved plan to expand the Gaza offensive, Netanyahu said on Monday that Gaza’s Palestinian population “will be moved, for its own protection”.

Eighteen months of Israeli attacks have killed more than 52,500 Palestinians in Gaza, including thousands of children, and wounded nearly 120,000 others.

Netanyahu also stated Israeli soldiers would not go into Gaza, launch raids and then retreat.

“The intention is the opposite of that,” he added.

His remarks come as Israel’s political and military leaders approved plans to expand the Gaza offensive and take over aid deliveries to the devastated and starving enclave.

Netanyahu’s cabinet unanimously approved plans to call up reservists and put the Israeli military in charge of food and other vital supplies to the 2.3 million people suffering under its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Newswires reported unnamed Israeli officials suggesting that the plans include the “conquest” and full military occupation of the entire Gaza Strip.

The expanded offensive “could go as far as seizing the entire enclave”, the Reuters news agency reported.

“The plan will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection,” a source told the AFP news agency.

The source added that Netanyahu “continues to promote” United States President Donald Trump’s plan for the departure of Palestinians from the enclave.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi told Al Jazeera the group would only accept a deal with Israel that includes a comprehensive ceasefire and the complete withdrawal from Gaza.

“Our people have no choice but to achieve a comprehensive deal that guarantees security and safety for our people,” he said, adding that any Israeli efforts to achieve concessions through threats or mass killings would fail.

A United Nations spokesman stressed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “alarmed” by the Israeli plan that “will inevitably lead to countless more civilians killed and the further destruction of Gaza”.

“Gaza is, and must remain, an integral part of a future Palestinian state,” stated spokesman Farhan Haq.

The plans have stirred significant tension inside Israel as well.

While Netanyahu again asserted that the goal was to “defeat” Hamas and bring back several dozen captives held in Gaza, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an Israeli campaign group, announced in a statement on Monday that the plan is “sacrificing” those still held in the Palestinian territory.

Heated disagreements also reportedly erupted during the cabinet meeting between the political and military figures.

Army chief Eyal Zamir reportedly warned that Israel could “lose” the captives in Gaza if it pushed ahead with a full-blown military offensive.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that, as Israel has done in the past two months, it should continue to block all food, water, medicine, fuel and other aid from entering Gaza to starve the population.

He also advocated for “bombing food warehouses and generators” so there are no more supplies and electricity is fully cut off.

But Zamir warned this would “endanger” Tel Aviv as it would expose Israel to even more allegations of violations of international law.

“You don’t understand what you are saying. You are endangering us all. There is an international law, we are committed to it. We cannot starve the Strip, your statements are dangerous,” Zamir added, according to Israel’s national broadcaster, Kan.

In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, opposition leader Yair Lapid questioned Netanyahu’s decision to mobilise tens of thousands of reservists, saying the prime minister was calling up troops and extending their service without setting a goal for the operation.

Another opposition figure, Yair Golan, stated that Netanyahu was only trying to save his government from collapsing as the plan “serves no security purpose and does not bring the release of the hostages closer”.

Ben-Gvir was reportedly the only member of the Security Cabinet who opposed the plan for Israel to bypass existing aid routes by international organisations.