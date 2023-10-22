Gaza to be Israel’s graveyard in case of ground incursion: Hezbollah

“We have no option but victory and the occupiers have no option but defeat,” Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a live speech on Saturday.

He stated the crimes of Israel would not go unanswered.

Today enemies are afraid of the capabilities of the resistance axis, the Hezbollah official added.

Sheikh Qassem hailed the unique achievements made by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, which was launched on October 7. It was “a nail in the coffin of Israel,” as he described the operation.

Qassem also denounced the Western camp for supporting Israel, saying they are complicit in the crimes.

The West’s stance on the “two-state solution” is merely aimed at distracting the public opinion, the Hezbollah official said.

Israel, Sheikh Qassem added, pursues a systematic genocide of the Palestinian people by targeting civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

He confirmed that Hezbollah has received many calls not to intervene in the ongoing Hamas war against Israel. However, he said, “We are now in the heart of the battle.”

“We tell those who contact us that they (the occupiers) must stop the aggression first, so that the conflict does not expand.”

Another high-ranking official with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has also stated Western countries are complicit in the crimes of Israel against the people of Palestine.

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, said during a ceremony in the southern Lebanese border village of Kunin on Saturday that resistance fighters are fully prepared to confront the occupiers on all fronts.

“The West rushed to save Israel once the regime plunged into turmoil and its existence was at stake. The chances are fairly high for Western statesmen to annihilate other nations as the desire for revenge runs through their minds.”

“The US, European and certain Western countries are run by gangs and mafias instead of state institutions,” he added.

“Our resistance fighters, whom we have always taken pride in, have been fighting for a righteous cause and defending our homeland and sanctities at all times,” the top Hezbollah official continued, stating, “What is taking place is Gaza is not constrained to the enclave and Palestine, as its fallout will affect the entire region.”

He said the Israeli enemy is still occupying Lebanese territories and devising plots to avenge the humiliating defeat suffered at the end of the 33-day war against Lebanon in 2006.

The top Hezbollah official also lauded the steadfastness and resilience of Gazans, saying, “The Palestinians will not abandon resistance.”

“Resistance fighters have their fingers on the trigger, and are fully prepared to fight on till the end of the road. The massacres being committed in the Gaza Strip will further strengthen Arab and Muslim nations’ resolve to continue threading the path of resistance,” Safieddine added.

“They (Israeli forces) cannot manage to kill off the spirit of resistance in us,” the senior Hezbollah official stated. Resistance fighters will shape the future of Gaza and the Palestinian lands at large, he added.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas launched the surprise operation. More than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip as a result of the brutal bombardments. Over 13,500 people have also been injured.