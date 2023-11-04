Gaza health ministry dismisses Israeli claims about Hamas fighters using ambulances

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility Friday for striking an ambulance “that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone”.

At least 15 people were killed, and 50 others wounded in the attack outside Shifa hospital in Gaza City, according to Gazan health authorities.

The ministry said Saturday that two ambulances were hit.

“The first ambulance was struck near the Ansar roundabout, critically injuring a paramedic and causing additional injuries to the ambulance driver. The second attack occurred as the convoy reached the entrance of the Shifa medical compound,” the ministry statement added.