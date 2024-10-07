Gaza government media reports more than 3,650 Israeli massacres since October 2023

According to a statements, 25,973 children are now without one or both parents due to what they describe as a war of extermination by Israel.

Additionally, the report said that 34 hospitals and 80 health centers have been rendered inoperable as a result of the Israel’s war on Gaza.

Furthermore, it added that 162 health facilities and 131 ambulances have been targeted by Israel since the onset of the onslaught.

Israeli forces have killed at least 41,870 people, including at least 17,000 children and 11,487 women, according to the statement.

At least 171 babies born were killed by Israeli troops, it said, adding some 710 infants under the age of one have been killed by Israeli forces.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and at least 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.