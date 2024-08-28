Media WireMiddle East

Gaza death toll suppresses 40,500

By IFP Media Wire

At least 58 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, pushing up the overall death toll since October 2023, to 40,534, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave announced on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that some 93,778 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack despite a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the coastal enclave.

The Lancet, a leading general medical journal, earlier estimated that the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip could be 186,000 or even more.

