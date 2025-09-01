Monday, September 1, 2025
Gaza death toll from Israeli war tops 63,500

By IFP Media Wire

At least 63,557 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, as nine more people, including three children, died of starvation in the besieged enclave, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 98 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 404 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 160,660 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 46 Palestinians were killed and over 239 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,294, with over 16,839 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry announced that nine more Palestinians, including three children, died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours. This brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 348 people, including 127 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million population into famine.

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of September.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 11,426 people and injured 48,619 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

