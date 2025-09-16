Media WireMiddle East

Gaza death toll from hunger rises to 428

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

The death toll from hunger in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 428, including 146 children, as Israel’s closure of all border crossings pushes the enclave deeper into famine, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

In its daily update, the ministry confirmed three new fatalities over the past 24 hours, one of them a child, caused by severe malnutrition.

The ministry noted that at least 150 Palestinians, among them 31 children, have died of hunger since August, when the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine in Gaza City.

The IPC also warned that the crisis would spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September.

Israel has sealed Gaza’s crossings since early March, preventing food and aid trucks from entering despite hundreds waiting at the border. The move has exacerbated the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, leaving residents without access to basic supplies.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, and led to starvation and spread of diseases.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks