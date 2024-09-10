Gaza death toll surges past 41,000

A ministry statement said that some 94,925 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 32 people and injured 100 others in three ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry noted.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over 11 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.