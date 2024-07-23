Media WireMiddle East

Gaza death toll surges past 39,000

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

The Israeli army killed several more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 39,006 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave reported on Monday.

A ministry statement said that some 89,818 others have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 23 people and injured 91 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry announced

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it noted.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks