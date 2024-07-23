Gaza death toll surges past 39,000

A ministry statement said that some 89,818 others have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 23 people and injured 91 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry announced

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it noted.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.