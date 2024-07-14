Gaza death toll tops 38,500

A ministry statement said that some 88,881 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli forces killed 141 people and injured 400 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry noted.

This brings the latest death toll to 38,584 Palestinians killed since Israel’s war on Gaza began on 7 October.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.