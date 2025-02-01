Gaza ceasefire ‘at risk’ if UNRWA forced to stop aid operations

UNRWA has for more than seven decades provided essential aid and assistance to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini has described the organisation as “a lifeline” for nearly six million Palestinian refugees under its charge in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Israel had accused UNRWA of providing cover for Hamas, an allegation that the agency strongly denied. It also accused UNRWA staff members of being part of the October 7 attack. Israel has not provided evidence for its claims and allegations.

Subsequently, it passed legislation severing ties with the agency, which came into force on Thursday, a move likely to hamper its vital services after 15 months of war in the besieged enclave.

The agency is banned from operating on Israeli soil and contact between it and Israeli officials is also forbidden.

“If UNRWA is not allowed to continue to bring and distribute supplies, then the fate of this very fragile ceasefire is going to be at risk and is going to be in jeopardy,” Juliette Touma, director of communications of UNRWA, told a Geneva press briefing on Friday.

UNRWA issued the warning as the United Kingdom, France and Germany reiterated their “grave concern” over Israel’s ban.

“We urge the government of Israel to work with international partners, including the UN, to ensure continuity of operations,” the joint statement from the three nations, published by the British government, said.

In a statement, UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler admitted that the organisation is now operating in a “nightmare scenario”.

Fowler added UNRWA has 5,000 staff still working in Gaza as the “backbone of the international aid operation” and their work may be compromised by the situation.

“Our biggest fear is that there is no plan B.”

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, earlier insisted that despite the ban, “UNRWA clinics across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are open.”