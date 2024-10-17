Gaza ceasefire deal talks have stalled for nearly a month: Qatar

“Basically in the last three to four weeks there is no conversation or engagement at all, and we are just moving in the same circle with the silence from all parties,” Al Thani said.

He added after a summit between the European Union and Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

A close ally of the United States, Qatar has been coordinating with Washington and Egypt to secure the release of the Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, as well as end Israel’s war in the besieged enclave.

Israel has continued its military onslaught against Gaza following an attack by Hamas last October, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,500 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 99,3000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.