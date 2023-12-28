Thursday, December 28, 2023
Gaza grappling with catastrophic hunger’: UNRWA

By IFP Media Wire

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has repeated its call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, noting that the Gaza Strip is grappling with "catastrophic hunger”.

“Every day is a struggle for survival, finding food and finding water,” Thomas White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza was quoted as saying on X.

UNRWA wrote on X that “40 percent of the population are now at risk of famine”, adding “The reality is, we need more aid. The only remaining hope is a humanitarian ceasefire.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recently sounded the alarm on the dire humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip, lamenting that four out of “five of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are” in the coastal territory.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has recently cautioned residents in Gaza City are facing starvation and selling their possessions for food.

“Hunger is present, and famine is looming in Gaza,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Saturday.

At least 21,110 Palestinians have since been killed and 55,243 others injured, according to local health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

