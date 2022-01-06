Funeral function held nationwide for unknown soldiers martyred in Iraq-Iran war

The service was held in Tehran on Thursday with people from all walks of life in attendance. Similar funeral processions were also held nationwide.

In the capital Tehran, also present were President Ebrahmi Raisi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Qalibaf.

In a speech, the top parliamentarian said these martyrs symbolize Iran’s history of struggles.

He said they put their lives on the line to defend Islam, the Revolution and Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader also, in a message, honored the occasion.

“Greetings to martyred unknown soldiers, …, the devotees who, even long years after their martyrdom, aromatize the country with their scent of spirituality and struggles, and hoist, more than ever, the flag of honor for the blood shed in the path of Islam and the Quran,” said the Leader.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the pure souls of these martyrs, ad my greetings to … their fathers, mothers and wives,” he added.