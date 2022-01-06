Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...
PoliticsLocalIFP ExclusiveSelected

Funeral function held nationwide for unknown soldiers martyred in Iraq-Iran war

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
A funeral procession has been held in Tehran and 24 other provinces for some 250 unknown soldiers who fell during the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

The service was held in Tehran on Thursday with people from all walks of life in attendance. Similar funeral processions were also held nationwide.

In the capital Tehran, also present were President Ebrahmi Raisi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Qalibaf.

In a speech, the top parliamentarian said these martyrs symbolize Iran’s history of struggles.

He said they put their lives on the line to defend Islam, the Revolution and Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader also, in a message, honored the occasion.

“Greetings to martyred unknown soldiers, …, the devotees who, even long years after their martyrdom, aromatize the country with their scent of spirituality and struggles, and hoist, more than ever, the flag of honor for the blood shed in the path of Islam and the Quran,” said the Leader.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the pure souls of these martyrs, ad my greetings to … their fathers, mothers and wives,” he added.

Previous articleIran Leader condoles with families of unknown soldiers killed in action
Next articleIran says US, Israel blocking elimination of chemical weapons

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks