French nuclear shield could extend across Europe: Telegraph

France could deploy jet fighters equipped with nuclear weapons to Germany to send a “strong message” to Russia, according to the report.

The proposal comes as the U.S. shifts away from Europe and Ukraine, sending clear signals that the continent won’t be able to rely on Washington for its security in the future.

A French official speaking to the Telegraph said deploying fighter jets to Germany “should not be difficult and would send a strong message,” and would also pressure U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make a similar move.

France is thought to have 300 nuclear weapons in its’ ‘force de dissuasion’ program, with both sea and air-based launch systems.

Meanwhile, the U.K.’s Trident nuclear deterrent comprises four Vanguard-class submarines, each capable of carrying up to 16 warheads.

The Telegraph report came on the same day that French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House where they discussed the future of support for Ukraine and possible peace negotiations.

At a press conference after the pair met, Macron said that Europe needs U.S. support in any peace agreement “because this is part of the credibility of security guarantees,” but he also urged Europeans to take greater responsibility for safeguarding the continent.

Before he met Trump, Macron talked to Friedrich Merz, who is expected to be Germany’s next chancellor. Merz has also called on Britain and France to extend their nuclear protection as he seeks “independence” for Europe from the U.S.

“If those who really do not just make ‘America first,’ but almost ‘America alone’ their motto prevail, then it will be difficult,” he stated.

“But I remain hopeful that we will succeed in maintaining the transatlantic relationship,” he added.