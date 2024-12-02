France says Israel violated Lebanon ceasefire over 50 times

The Israeli military continues to strike Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement with the Hezbollah resistance movement, striking residential buildings in the south.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Monday that Israel used machine guns to fire at houses in the town of Naqoura, situated on the border with the occupied territories.

This is not the first time that the Tel Aviv regime breached the truce that went into effect last week.

Israel was forced to accept the ceasefire with Hezbollah after suffering heavy losses following almost 14 months of fighting and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon.

The truce deal came into effect before dawn on Wednesday. It will last for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Under the agreement, an international monitoring committee, headed by the US, is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire.

France has announced that Israel had violated the ceasefire 52 times.

Citing French officials, Israel’s Ynet news site reported that Israel had waged its attacks without consulting the truce committee and that the regime’s actions risk undermining the fragile cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials claimed that the monitoring body would not be fully operational until Monday or Tuesday.

Israeli raids killed almost 4,000 people in Lebanon, displaced over a million people, and caused more than $8.5 billion in damage to the country, according to the World Bank.

Hezbollah opened a support front for Palestinians in Gaza only a day after Israel unleashed its war against the besieged territory in October 2023, launching numerous retaliatory attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied lands.