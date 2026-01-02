Nature and WildlifeEnvironmentIFP Exclusive

Foxes enter Tehran’s streets as drought and habitat loss intensify                                        

By IFP Editorial Staff

Tehran’s municipal animal control chief said foxes have entered urban areas due to drought, climate change, habitat destruction, and easier access to food in the city.

Hossein Sadeghi, head of the Urban Harmful Animals Control Department at Tehran’s Waste Management Organization, said shrinking natural habitats around Tehran, driven by urban expansion and construction, has pushed wildlife into the city.

He noted that foxes are highly adaptable and face fewer natural predators in urban environments. Sadeghi also warned that feeding animals and improper waste disposal contribute to the problem, urging residents to dispose of garbage at designated times to reduce animal presence.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks