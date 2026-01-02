Foxes enter Tehran’s streets as drought and habitat loss intensify                                        

Hossein Sadeghi, head of the Urban Harmful Animals Control Department at Tehran’s Waste Management Organization, said shrinking natural habitats around Tehran, driven by urban expansion and construction, has pushed wildlife into the city.

He noted that foxes are highly adaptable and face fewer natural predators in urban environments. Sadeghi also warned that feeding animals and improper waste disposal contribute to the problem, urging residents to dispose of garbage at designated times to reduce animal presence.