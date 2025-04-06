Fox News cites Iranian editor’s call for Trump’s assassination: “No negotiations until threats end”

Experts argue that the persistent threats against Trump and other Americans should preclude any diplomatic negotiations until such incitements cease.

Jason Brodsky, Policy Director of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), told Fox News Digital, “Kayhan has repeatedly threatened President Trump’s life for years.”

He added, “These threats undermine Tehran’s demands for ‘mutual respect’ in future talks with the US. While Kayhan often takes harder lines than Iran’s official stance – like advocating withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) – its calls for violence align with the government’s actions, evidenced by foiled plots uncovered by US security forces.”

Brodsky urged the US to impose sanctions on Kayhan and its editor-in-chief, Hossein Shariatmadari, noting that the Treasury Department had previously targeted outlets like Press TV and Tasnim. Canada has already sanctioned Kayhan over threats.

An Israeli analyst argued the Iranian government seeks to “galvanize global anger against Trump and anti-US propaganda.”

He added, “This is an opportunity for the US to file a UN Security Council complaint against Iran for threatening a sitting president.”