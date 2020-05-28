Fourth Iranian Tanker Sails into Venezuela Waters

The fourth Iranian tanker, named Faxon, has entered the Venezuelan waters to deliver much-needed gasoline to the fuel-starved country.

The tanker is being escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, like its three predecessors.

The five-tanker Iranian-flagged fleet is carrying up to 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components to help the country ease an acute scarcity that has forced Venezuelans to wait for hours in lines at service stations.

As Foxon was navigating through the Caribbean Sea, the third vessel of the flotilla, the Petunia, was approaching El Palito refinery, where the first vessel, the Fortune, has been docked since Monday.

The second cargo, on the vessel Forest, has been discharging at the Cardon refinery since Tuesday, according to Refinitive Eikon data.