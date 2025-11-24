Former IRGC chief calls on Hezbollah to reassess strategic patience amid regional tensions

Rezaei stressed that while Iran does not command the resistance front and these forces act independently, the current level of patience requires reassessment.

Rezaei referred to the recent twelve-day conflict, saying despite the full efforts of the United States and Israel, their operations did not last more than twelve days, ultimately forcing them to request a ceasefire, which Iran accepted.

He underlined that without organized resistance, Iran could have once again faced the threats of occupation and famine, reminiscent of hardships experienced during the First and Second World Wars.

Rezaei described the Zionist regime’s attacks to kill resistance officials and commanders as a terrorist act, saying such moves in Iran, Lebanon, or Iraq will not force nations to submit.

He maintained that Hezbollah’s continued strategic patience is currently managing the battlefield effectively, but he urged the group to define a decisive endpoint, which must be determined by the resistance forces themselves.

Rezaei also said the unprecedented resistance in Gaza and Lebanon has created a historic shift in global power dynamics, rooted in the doctrine established by martyrs and sustained by the resilience and unity of regional forces.

His comments follows Israeli attacks on Lebanon that killed a senior commander of Hezbollah.